Class for Adults added to Online Seminar on ‘Names, Monuments, And Racism’

Prof. Khatchig Mouradian will offer an online seminar in July on “Names, Monuments, and Racism.” Following multiple requests, the course will now have two sections: one for high school students and another for university students and adults in general.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, there has been increased scrutiny of names and statues that perpetuate racism and white supremacy.

Over the past weeks, sports teams, records labels, major food brands, and institutions have been pressed to change names with racist connotations. At the same time, protesters have toppled or called for the removal of confederate statues and monuments dedicated to slave-owners across the U.S. Similar dynamics are playing out in Belgium, the UK, and other countries around the world.

Organized by St. Leon Armenian Church, the 4-week multi-media seminars will explore how rethinking the words we employ, and the monuments we erect in public spaces constitute important steps on the path to confronting racism and injustice. The course will focus on case studies from the United States, alongside examples from Armenia, Turkey, Germany, Lebanon, Namibia, and Japan.

Classes for high school students will be held via Zoom on Tuesdays, Starting July 14, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Classes for university students and adults in general will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, Starting July 15, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Tuition for 4 sessions (75-minute classes) is a $50 donation to St. Leon Armenian Church.

High schoolers can register on Zoom following this link: https://bit.ly/3g1nVKI

Adults can register on Zoom following this link: https://bit.ly/38xqfGP

For questions, call Ara N. Araz at 917-837-1297 or email ara@edrcorp.net.

Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University, where he also heads the Armenian studies program. His book, The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918 is forthcoming in 2020.