Vogue Cover Star Kourtney Kardashian Talks Life After Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Entrepreneur and former reality TV favorite Kourtney Kardashian makes her VogueArabia cover debut for the July/August issue, which focuses on prioritizing yourself, with the cover line – “The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free” – handwritten by the star.

In the exclusive interview and shoot – which took place at her Los Angeles home with photographer Arved Colvin-Smith and stylist Graham Cruz, soon after she left the hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians – the mother of three talks candidly about her reasons for leaving and her plans on channeling her energy into projects that make her happy.

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” shares Kardashian. “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Kourtney Kardashian wears gown, Khyeli. Photography Arved Colvin-Smith



On working with Kardashian for the summer issue, Editor-in-Chief Manuel Arnaut says, “It is this sense of reclaiming yourself that we want to celebrate in our July/August issue. If there’s anything I have learned during the recent Covid-19 lockdown, it’s that we need to take good care of ourselves – mentally and physically.

“With this in mind, we asked wellbeing enthusiast Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister of the most famous family in Hollywood, to grace this summer cover. Besides creating Poosh, an online platform dedicated to healthy living, the mother of three is going through a moment that many did not see coming – leaving Keeping Up With The Kardashians. All for the sake of her own happiness.”

Kourtney Kardashian wears bodice, Graham Cruz. Photography Arved Colvin-Smith

While Kardashian emphasizes how grateful she is for the incredible memories and opportunities that came with the show, she admits that, like many during the pandemic, focusing on her family and adjusting the work/life balance is now her priority. “I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting. It’s so important,” shares Kardashian. “I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

The star feels that younger generations need to start enjoying life more and having fun, and not be so obsessed with social media. “Khloé and I, we say when we go to our younger sisters’ parties, we’re the most fun out of anybody,” she explains. “It’s so true because I think we’re more used to not living on our phones.”

Kourtney Kardashian wears bodice, Graham Cruz. Photography Arved Colvin-Smith

The cover story also sees Kardashian reveal her beauty secrets and highlights her involvement in a briefing on regulatory reform of the cosmetics industry. As she teamed up with the nonprofit organization Environmental Working Group (EWG), Kardashian implored congressional staff members to pass the Personal Care Products Safety Act.

The July/August issue also sees Halima Aden join the team as Vogue Arabia’s Diversity Editor-at-Large. Arnaut says of the new appointment, “While Vogue Arabia has always celebrated an inclusive policy – both across its editorial line and team – I believe that in order to create content that is truly effective and meaningful, we need extra support from someone who embodies the values of our time and understands the struggles and all the layers of the topics that society is discussing now.” For her first assignment, Aden writes a poignant column about her own experiences and the discrimination she has faced.

Promising to keep you busy this summer, the issue also showcases the fashion and beauty industries’ biggest players, with exclusive interviews, shoots, and features. Highlights include:

Amani al-Khatahtbeh on her quest to become the first Muslim woman to run for federal office in New Jersey in the US.

Black creatives based in the Middle East speak about big breaks, career highlights, and the work that still needs to be done to level the playing field.

The future of models: as virtual models increasingly blur the lines of reality, will human ones be pushed to the fashion industry’s brink?

Along with stylist and activist Aja Barber, our Sustainability Editor-at-Large, Livia Firth, the importance of representation within the fashion industry, colonialism, and why consumers need to be more active.

Also, discover the dreamy world of iconic hotels coveted by the most esteemed travelers throughout the ages.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian Encourages Mothers to Educate Their Kids About Racism

https://en.vogue.me/culture/vogue-cover-kourtney-kardashian-life-after-keeping-up-with-the-kardashians/