349 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 17 new deaths 5 of which from other diseases

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Tuesday, 349 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 29,285 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 125,088, and 1,273 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 11,711 people—a drop by 273 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 16,907 people—with 605 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 503 patients—an increase by 12 in the past day—have died so far of this disease.

And five other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 164 now.

https://news.am/eng/news/589741.html