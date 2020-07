Anouch Toranian elected Deputy Mayor of Paris

Nouvelles D’Armenie reports that Anouch Toranian has been elected Deputy Mayor of Paris, becoming the first elected representative of Armenian descent to a post of this level of responsibility in the French capital. She will be in charge of community life, citizen participation and public debate.

Born in 1991, Anouch Toranian was head of Anne Hidalgo’s list in the 15tharrondissement in the recent municipal election.

