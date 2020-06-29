Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers to hold a video-conference on June 30

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video conference on June 29, with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

As the press department at the ministry reported, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discussed issues related to the environment of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

During the conversation an agreement was reached to hold a video-conference of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on June 30, with participation and mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

