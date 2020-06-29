Arab press refers to, reprints President Sarkissian’s interview on Armenian Genocide

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s exclusive interview that was published in Al Ahram daily of Egypt on June 25, has been widely covered by numerous other well-known media outlets in the Arab world.

And some of them not only referred to the interview, but also reprinted it, once again voicing the words of the President of Armenia on the matter.

The authoritative Kurdish ANF (Firat News Agency) also published this interview in which President Armen Sarkissian particularly spoke about Armenian Genocide, the importance of recognizing it, and the lessons to be learned from this tragedy.

