Armenia emergency situations minister: 120 firefighters working to put fire out

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Feliks Tsolakyan today told reporters that there are currently 120 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations working on putting the fire out near the sport and concert complex in Yerevan.

“The fire hasn’t reached buildings and residential areas. Firefighters prevented the fire from reaching the upper part,” he said.

Tsolakyan stated that the winds are making it difficult for the firefighters to put the fire out. “The hotbeds that seem to be eliminated may emerge again due to winds,” he added.

