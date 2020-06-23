WHO mission in Armenia to explore coronavirus situation

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan today met with Representative of the World Health Organization in Armenia Egor Zaitsev and Special Advisor to the WHO Europe Regional Director and WHO Representative in Latvia Michel Thieren, who is heading the mission in Armenia, as reported the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

The WHO mission is in Armenia to explore the country’s strategy for the fight against the coronavirus and make proposals.

The minister voiced hope that the proposals of the WHO mission would contribute to the fight against the pandemic after the works are summed up.

Michel Thieren shared details of and impressions about his visits to the Nork Infection Clinic Hospital and Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center. The experts were introduced to the procedures for providing patients with COVID-19 with treatment. Thieren stated that the distribution of patients needs to be well thought out and people with other diseases should also be in focus.

Arsen Torosyan continued and talked about the primary medical workers and their preparedness. He also said more than 100 medical workers have undergone online training courses to enrich their knowledge.

The guest emphasized that what is important in the fight against the pandemic is the cooperation between inter-agency and local organizations in order to organize actions aimed at detecting and managing the virus. He also talked about the three main actions (wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands), adding that it is necessary to avoid massive gatherings, events in closed spaces and other crowded events.

The parties expressed willingness to meet again for exchange of experiences and sum up the results.

