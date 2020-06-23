President of Artsakh to Donate His Monthly Salary to Charity

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will donate his monthly salary to a charity, the President said on Facebook.”Today I made a decision to regularly provide 150,000 AMD from my monthly salary to the educational foundation named after Ivan Atayan by the end of the year for granting scholarships to distinguished students in natural science subjects, and I will donate the rest of my salary to the Artsakh war volunteers union fund, where I also serve as member of the Board and fully trust the transparency of the activity of the structure. The money will be spent for solving various social problems of first-degree military disabled”, the Artsakh President said.

The President reminded that in the past as well when he was serving as prime minister and later as state minister of Artsakh he has regularly provided his monthly salary for various charity programs.

“As my family has other sources of income, and I have talked about this for many times, I have never received a salary or used state resources for my business trips”, he said.

