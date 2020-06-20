Our grandfathers failed to teach us appreciation of the past – Nune Manukyan

“Firdusi” project remains a topic of heated discussions after the municipal authorities signaled plans to proceed with the construction of large-scale multifunctional residential district in one of the oldest neighborhoods in capital Yerevan.The area, that once was a medieval market and has been a lively trade center, is known for its historical and cultural value and most likely will be demolished soon. Apart from calls from civic groups for the preservation of architectural monuments, the issue of reimbursing the residents alienated from their homers represents another controversy.

The Head of Areni Festival Foundation Nune Manukyan voices concerns about the approach by authorities and residents to old Yerevan.

“The main problem we have is that we are unable to appreciate what we have – be that Firdusi project, Echmiadzin or the demolition project of Pushkin. We value and admire what is owned by others, when we visit architectural sites in Georgia or Old Jerusalem. It is a pain for me that our grandpas didn’t teach us to value the old. That is the reason we have no old castles as we have demolished all. We demolish old churches, a benefactor comes and builds a new one next to it. We have an issue of educating generations,” Manukyan told Panorama.am. As an evidence to this, she pointed out to claims of our young authorities suggesting construction of Firdusi district would generate income and create new jobs.

“The problem is that the state has no income from the project. The businesses are the ones to benefit from it. The jobs created there are temporary, while no one cares about the fact that the city loses its charm. Our task is to define whether we want a state development in the long or short run. Otherwise, some can accumulate wealth in the short run and leave the country,” Manukyan said.

As to the argument, that the local residents oppose the project construction, Manukyan noted: “Every city has its antiquity. If a resident opposes the project then they can give for a rent and generate benefits in the long run as in other countries. There is a solution for people who possess property in the center, yet live in poverty. It is true there are many damaged houses in Firdusi. However, I lived in Palermo and saw how the old houses were rebuilt instead of being demolished. In terms of tourism as well, we should preserve the old, otherwise the coming generation would demolish what we are building now,” Manukyan concluded.

