Numerous Turks consider Armenia a dangerous country for Turkey

Kadir Has University in Turkey has conducted a survey on the countries that pose a threat to Turkey.

The respondents of this survey considered the US as the country that poses the greatest threat to Turkey. In this regard, the US was followed by Israel, Syria, Armenia, and Greece.

To note, 24 percent of those who consider the US as the biggest threat to Turkey have linked this to the US’ pro-Armenian position on Armenian Genocide.

