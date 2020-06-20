Commemoration of St. Nerses the Great and St. Bishop Khad

The Armenian Apostolic Church marks today the Day of Commemoration of St. Nerses the Great and St. Bishop Khad. St. Nerses the Great, Catholicos of All Armenians (353-373) is one of the most prominent Armenian Pontiffs. According to historical sources he is from the family and lineage of St. Gregory the Illuminator, and grandson of the Armenian Patriarch Houssik, Qahana.am reports.

Following the death of Catholicos Paren I (of Ashtishat), Nerses is a chamberlain (chief attendant or steward) for the Armenian King Arshak. Although a layman at the time, he is found to be the most deserving candidiate for the throne of the Catholicos, and under the compulsion of the King is ordained as a priest, and consecrated as Catholicos. The Armenian Pontiff becomes the first great reformer of the Church and a renowned benefactor of his nation.

For his devout activity Nerses the Great is also called the “Illuminator of Hearts”.

Bishop Khad was a supporter of Nerses the Great, and was instrumental in the implementation of the Catholicos’ initiatives and undertakings. Historian Pavstos Buzand identifies Bishop Khad as the coadjutor of the Armenian Pontiff, St. Nerses the Great.

