Lithuania sends 30,000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia (PHOTOS)

The sending off ceremony of the medical staff and medical aid being sent to Armenia by the Lithuanian government took place Friday at the airport of Siauliai, Lithuania.

In addition to 8 medical workers and 3 specialists, 30,000 COVID-19 test kits, 60,000 test tubes, as well as 20,000 filters of Lithuanian production will be sent to Armenia.

At the respective press conference, Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelius Veriga said that Lithuania is very proud to be able to help Armenia in this difficult period, and expressed hope that this assistance will help their Armenian friends overcome the coronavirus epidemic.

For his part, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania, Tigran Mkrtchyan, noted that Lithuania was the first country to respond to the call to send medical staff to Armenia and is the only country that provided assistance to Armenia for the second time at the state level.

