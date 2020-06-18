JUST IN: Benedict XVI Leaves Vatican to Visit Sick Brother in Regensburg

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

Matteo Bruni Confirms to ZENIT English



Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has left the Vatican to visit his sick brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger in Bavaria.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, confirmed this to ZENIT English, this afternoon.

“I can confirm that this morning the Pope Emeritus went to Germany to visit his sick brother. The Pope Emeritus is now in the city of Regensburg, where he will spend the necessary time.

“Together with him,” it continued, “are his secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a doctor, a nurse, one of the memores domini and the Deputy Commander of the Gendarmerie Corps of the Vatican City State.”

During ZENIT’s trip to Bavaria to trace in the footsteps of Joseph Ratzinger’s early life, its Senior Vatican Correspondent, spoke to Monsignor Georg Ratzinger in his home in Regensburg. One can read her account here: https://zenit.org/articles/birthday-feature-a-walk-through-the-life-of-benedict-xvi/

