Armenia PM: All citizens will be required to carry ID starting tomorrow

The coronavirus situation remains tense (today there were 425 new cases, and 9 patients died). This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during a briefing held after the session of the Commandant’s Office today.

According to him, new decisions have been made with regard to wearing masks. “Starting tomorrow, all citizens of Armenia will need to carry identification (passport, ID card or driver’s license) at all times since, in many cases, police aren’t able to launch administrative proceedings for violation of the rules because people don’t have identification documents with them.

Not having a passport and violating the rules for wearing masks will be separate offenses and will be fined separately. The government will be enhancing administrative oversight over the wearing of masks. A week ago, the Commandant for the state of emergency decided to lift the requirement for wearing gloves since it is better to sanitize hands on a regular basis,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/585802.html