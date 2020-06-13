Saving Turkey’s children

Early life and exile

In June 1935, Albert Eckstein received a Nazi Party letter, signed by Adolf Hitler and Hermann Goring, withdrawing him from public services to the Prussian Government.

Born in Ulm, Germany, in 1891, Eckstein grew up in the southern German city before studying medicine in Freiburg, Leipzeg and Munich. Not long after his studies ended, the young medical student found himself conscripted into the German Army, serving in World War One and ending the conflict as a decorated officer.

Following the armistice, Eckstein went to work in the University Hospital for Children, qualifying as a senior lecturer in 1923 before leaving in 1925 to become medical superintendent of the Children’s Hospital at the Academy of Medicine in Dusseldorf.

He became one of the country’s leading researchers in the study of childhood illnesses, but as 1930s Germany descended into the grip of Nazi tyranny, the German Jew was subjected to years of harassment and humiliation by the fascist regime.

In 1935, when the letter signed by Hitler and Goring relieved him of his position, he sought refuge elsewhere. Despite offers from Glasgow and the US, Eckstein accepted a contract from the Turkish government for a university chair in Ankara.

Eckstein, an expert in preventative paediatrics, was an ideal candidate for the ambitious public health agenda of the early Turkish Republic. In his new post, the German scientist developed an analysis of infant and child healthcare, not just in the major city of Istanbul and emerging capital of Ankara, but across great swathes of Turkey’s impoverished countryside, too.

Turkey’s Early Republic

Albert Eckstein was welcomed into Ankara by Refik Saydam, Atatürk’s Minister for Health, through the Emergency Organization for German Scientists Abroad. His mission, as directed by Saydam, was to inform Turkey’s public policy on preventative healthcare. The Ecksteins’ stay in Turkey coincided with a period of radical reforms in public health, education, transport, and other national infrastructure. The sites of Albert’s research were provincial, but his subjects were central to a project of rapid modernisation.

Eckstein arrived in Turkey as the Republic was approaching its twelfth birthday, celebrating the radical reforms that were already underway and reminding everyone of the odds stacked against their success.

The Eckstein Albums offer a unique insight into Turkish medical history and the engagement of Jewish migrants in Atatürk’s health and social reforms. These include the campaign for healthy children, a drive for basic health and hygiene education, and major campaigns against specific widespread and debilitating diseases such as trachoma or malaria.

The level of rural poverty documented in these photographs highlights the difficulties the early Republic faced in its attempt to improve the medical conditions and lower rates of infant and maternal mortality. Eckstein considered his medical work as a post-war call to arms.

“Malaria is one of the greatest scourges in the Tropics and sub-Tropics. The loss of infant life is appalling. Russia, the Balkans, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Holland are countries where the disease may become pandemic. With the shifting of large population groups, districts and countries that have happily escaped hitherto may find themselves faced with this dread disease. “Now that the hounds of war have been leashed there still remains the battle against disease. Combined operations have proved their worth in war. And so in peace it will be the active and energetic co-operation between hygienist, obstetrician, and paediatrician that will reduce the heavy infant casualties from malaria.” Albert Eckstein