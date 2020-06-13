Fire in territory of Armenian church in Iran extinguished, no casualties reported

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The fire that broke out in the territory near the St. Mary Armenian Church in the Iranian city of Hamedan has not damaged the church’s historical building, Alikonline.ir citing ISNA news agency.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after respective operations which lasted an hour.

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the incident was the fire that broke out in nearby grassy areas which spread up to the church building as a result of which the church’s facade was partially burned, but the historical building was not damaged.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

