Trump praises Italian archbishop who urges him to fight ‘deep state’ protests

By Michelle Boorstein

President Trump on Wednesday praised what he called an “incredible” letter to the president from a controversial Italian archbishop that said Black Lives Matter protests and the coronavirus quarantine are part of an orchestrated campaign by “the children of darkness” against “the children of light.”

“On the one hand there are those who, although they have a thousand defects and weaknesses, are motivated by the desire to do good, to be honest, to raise a family, to engage in work, to give prosperity to their homeland, to help the needy, and, in obedience to the Law of God, to merit the Kingdom of Heaven,” read the June 7 letter to Trump from Archbishop Carlo Vigano, a former Vatican diplomat to Washington. “On the other hand, there are those who serve themselves, who do not hold any moral principles, who want to demolish the family.”

“In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies,” he wrote.

Later in the letter, he wrote that “it is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state.”

Trump tweeted a link to the letter, which was published by the antiabortion LifeSiteNews, through which the ex-ambassador often distributes his statements.

“So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it!” Trump tweeted Wednesday evening.

Vigano has been a lightning rod in the Catholic Church since 2018, when he wrote a bombshell letter calling on Pope Francis to resign and listed a raft of top church officials the longtime foreign diplomat alleged had — along with Francis — covered up clergy sexual misconduct. He was two years into his retirement when he wrote the letter, a stunning break in protocol in a church built on clerical loyalty and hierarchy. He named many names — including cardinals and bishops — but has not offered evidence.

His 2018 letter focused on the case of ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, once the Washington, D.C., archbishop and a towering figure in the U.S. church — but it became the centerpiece of wider church fights about human sexuality and whether Francis is too liberal.

Vigano went into hiding after the 2018 letter, The Post reported last year.

The new letter opens by saying that recent months have seen “two opposing sides” form in the United States and Europe “that I would call Biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness,” Vigano writes.

In this worldview, he writes, the coronavirus emergency was “managed” by dark, hidden hands in health care, politics and the media who pursued a “colossal operation of social engineering,” Vigano wrote Trump.

Rioting and “civil disturbances,” he wrote, are being “provoked” by forces that saw the virus fading and were concerned about what Vigano called “legitimate” government repression.

He praised Trump for appearing at the antiabortion March for Life in January and urged him to pray for God to protect Trump, “the United States, and all of humanity from this enormous attack of the Enemy … before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse, their plots will be revealed.”

Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory last week called out Trumpafter security forces used violent measures to move peaceful protestersfrom a street near the White House so that the president could stand in front of a church there and hold aloft a Bible for cameras. Gregory also criticized mega-lay group the Knights of Columbus for hosting the president the next day at a Shrine to the late Pope John Paul II.

“I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people, even those with whom we might disagree,” Gregory said in a June 2 statement. Of John Paul, Gregory wrote: “he certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”

