Protests outside Armenian Embassy in Tehran with calls for severing Armenian-Israeli diplomatic relations

The decision to open an Armenian embassy in Tel Aviv has raised anger in Iran, causing several activists to rally outside the Armenian Embassy in Tehran with calls for severing the diplomatic relations with Israel.

The demonstrators urged the official Yerevan to adopt what they called a hostile attitude to the country, Arax Weekly reports.

Armenia had earlier said it was clarifying its relations with third states “considering its national interest”, emphasizing at the same time that the relations with other countries cannot negatively impact the friendly relations with Iran.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/06/10/protest/3312400