Armenia kanoon player makes it to WORLD FOLK VISION semi-final, asking Armenians for votes

The WORLD FOLK VISION competition-festival is being held online this year, and Marianna Gevorgyan, who is the only representative from Armenia, has made it to the semi-final.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Gevorgyan informed that she had participated in the competition with a performance on the kanoon and that she might make it to the final after the online vote. “There are 3,950 participants from 115 countries, and only 180 have made it to the semi-final. I was offered to participate in the competition. I performed two works, including a group song and a solo, and the jury selected the solo performance. I am the only representative of Armenia, and it is a matter of raising the Armenian national flag. No other representative is performing with the kanoon. The vote, which is free-of-charge, kicked off on June 1 and will end on June 15. On June 16, based on the results of the online vote, 50 participants will make it to the final. Turkey and Azerbaijan are also participating. I am asking all Armenians to vote for me and help me raise the Armenian tricolor flag. To vote, all you need to do is visit the website of WORLD FOLK VISION, register and give 10 points for Armenia.”

