Bulgaria sends humanitarian aid to Armenia amid COVID-19 crisis

Bulgaria has sent medical supplies to Armenia in aid to the national efforts to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

In an official ceremony outside the Bulgarian Embassy in Yerevan earlier today, Ambassador Maria Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva submitted, on behalf of her country’s government, 500 batches of protective uniforms, shields and protective glasses to Anahit Avanesyan, a deputy minister of health.

“We highly appreciate our partners support, and this friendly effort in our united fight against the pandemic,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

