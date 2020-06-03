Armenia requested a vote for a Turkish diplomat to be elected President of the UN General Assembly

The President of the U.N. General Assembly announced Tuesday that elections for new members of the U.N. Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, and the President of the 75th session of the General Assembly will be held simultaneously on June 17.

As The Associated Press reported, there is only one candidate – veteran Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir nominated for the post of the President of the 75th session of the General Assembly.

The latter’s name was initially sent to member states for unanimous approval, but several countries requested a vote, the source said, adding diplomats identified the three countries as Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, speaking on condition of anonymity because the process was private.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/06/03/Armenia-Turkish-UN-General-Assembly/2303361