Igor Ghahramanyan appointed first deputy minister of health of Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Russian Federation Council Igor Ghahramanyan has been appointed first deputy minister of health, Regnum news agency reported.

The respective decision has been signed by Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Sincere congratulations. We wish you success and hope for mutual partnership and effective cooperation”, Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said.

Igor Ghahramanyan is also serving as first deputy chair of the Federation Council Committee on social policy.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1017110/