COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Armenia, 20 new deaths reported 1 of which from another disease

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Tuesday, 517 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, 10,009 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

The total number of tests is conducted so far is 59,917—1,249 tests in the past day.

Also, 6,368 people—an increase by 472—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 3,427 people—25 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 158 patients—an increase by 19—have died.

And one death was reported the previous day when a patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is now 56.

