His Holiness Aram I, Armenia PM hold phone talks

During his phone talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia wished Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery and asked about the current situation in Armenia, particularly the coronavirus situation.

According to the press release issued by Antelias, Prime Minister Pashinyan provided clarifications regarding the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and touched upon the state of the Armenian economy. Pashinyan asked about the hardships facing the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and particularly Lebanon, and the Supreme Patriarch generally presented the actions taken by the dioceses of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and the Lebanese government.

https://news.am/eng/news/582322.html