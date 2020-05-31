SOAR NJ Covid Webinar to Benefit Bird’s Nest Orphanage in Lebanon

SOAR New Jersey Presents “COVID-19 and Beyond” Webinar with DR. OHAN KARATOPRAK

*100% PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT EMERGENCY COVID-19 FUNDING FOR BIRDS’ NEST ORPHANAGE IN BYBLOS, LEBANON*

On Saturday, June 6th, at 1PM (EST), please join the New Jersey Chapter of the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief for a conversation with Dr. Ohan Karatoprak as he shares his personal experience and insights on the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Karatoprak is a 43-yr experienced medical doctor, Board certified in Family Medicine and Geriatrics, and currently the Department Director of Family Medicine and Wellness at Holy Name Medical Center, epicenter of the pandemic in New Jersey.

*All donations accepted and $10 minimum will serve as your RSVP to the webinar*

Click HERE for donation website. After we receive your donation, a link will be sent to you prior to the broadcast

Birds’ Nest Orphanage has been home to thousands of Armenian children in the Middle East region for more than 100 years. Today, Birds’ Nest houses Armenian children between the ages of 6 months and 17 years old.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, Lebanese currency has plummeted and Bird’s Nest is struggling to meet its day-to-day essential needs which have more than doubled! Such as food and medical care for the children, electricity, water, and sanitizer.

HELP US REACH OUR GOAL OF $4K SO TOGETHER WE CAN PROVIDE FOOD, ELECTRICITY, WATER, SANITIZER, AND MEDICAL CARE TO THE CHILDREN AT BIRDS’ NEST.

We thank you so much for your support of orphaned Armenians in this time of need.

Please direct inquiries to SOAR New Jersey at newjersey@soar-us.org.

SOAR (Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief) is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization. Your donation is tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law