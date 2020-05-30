Australian Senator backs Armenian Genocide recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net – Senator Larissa Waters of The Australian Greens has signed an Affirmation of Support that confirms her backing for national recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, AINA cited the Joint Justice Initiative as saying on Saturday, May 30.

The February 2020 launch of the Joint Justice Initiative at Australia’s Parliament House featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU), Assyrian Universal Alliance (AUA) and Australian Hellenic Council (AHC), which declares Australia’s recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides as a priority on behalf of their communities.

Waters was re-elected to the Senate for a second stint in 2018 after an initial period in the Federal Parliament from 2011 to 2017. She is also the Deputy Leader of The Australian Greens, which calls for Federal Australian recognition of the Armenian Genocide as a party position.

The Queensland representative has been a strong and vocal advocate for social issues and refugees, among other causes during her time in public office.

“On behalf of Armenian-Australians, Assyrian-Australians and Greek-Australians, we thank Senator Larissa Waters for standing on the side of truth and justice in joining our growing calls for Australian recognition of the 1915 Genocides committed by Ottoman Turkey,” said Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) Executive Director, Haig Kayserian.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/281543/