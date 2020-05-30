Armenian-American designer making face masks instead of dresses for Hollywood stars

American celebrity fashion designer of Armenian descent Pol’ Atteu has started production of face masks. The Voice of America reports that Atteu’s fashion house operating in Beverly Hills for the first time in 27 years closed its doors due to the pandemic. As the source said, Atteu has designed outfits for most of Hollywood celebrities including and the First Lady Melania Trump.

Dresses designed by Atteu have been featured in major events such as Oscar Awards and inauguration ceremonies.

Atteu has recently launched a production of face masks designed for healthcare workers at the front lines of Covid-19 and homeless people. One of the masks designed by him features the Armenian tricolor.

“One of the happiest moments for me to make a mask with Armenian tricolor. I have never been to Armenia and dream to visit one day,” Pol’ Atteu says in the reportage.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/05/30/Armenian-American-designer/2300795