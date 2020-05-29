Armenian journalist says unstable situation in Lebanon may lead to new wave of protests

The unresolved social and economic issues in Lebanon may lead to a new wave of protests, and this may turn into a demand for the government’s resignation and change of community management in the country. This is what Editor-in-Chief of Aztag Daily Shahan Kandaharian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the problems in the country had sparked before the coronavirus pandemic, and the pandemic only led to escalation of the situation.

“The Lebanese government still hasn’t managed to cut unemployment and stabilize the socio-economic situation which is mainly due to devaluation of the local currency. The country is de facto deprived of financial assistance from foreign countries, and this is causing more hardships. This means civil disobedience actions may resume,” he stated.

As far as the epidemiological situation is concerned, Kandaharian says it’s still under control. “Lebanon has reported 26 deaths of COVID-19, including the deaths of three Armenians. There are measures restricting movement and use of public transport after 7 p.m., and the government has set demands to wear face masks and keep social distancing,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/581714.html