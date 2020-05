Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute chief accountant dies of COVID-19

YEREVAN. – Margarita Khachatryan, chief accountant of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, has passed away. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, on Wednesday informed this on Facebook.

“Fighting against the coronavirus for 10 days, today Mrs. Khachatryan died in one of the Yerevan hospitals,” he added, in particular.

