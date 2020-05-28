Armenian Church in Istanbul is attacked

An unknown person tore the cross off the gates of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Istanbul, Turkey, and threw it on the ground.

On Tuesday evening, the head of the local district informed Edvard Ayvazyan, chairman of the foundation for this church, that the cross on the gates of the church was on the ground, Agos Armenian newspaper of Istanbul reported.

Ayvazyan went to the church and looked at recording of the security camera there, in which a man was seen climbing on the gates of the church and tearing the cross off.

The police were informed about the incident.

Garo Paylan, the Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, also referred to this incident.

https://news.am/eng/news/581508.html