Armenia reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths

The confirmed cases of the novel coronavorus (COVID-19) disease saw a new record high in Armenia on Monday as the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 452 new infections and six deaths.

The total number of the registered cases thus rose to 7,113, with the fatalities reaching 87.

The recoveries increased by 87 to 3,145. Some 3,842 active cases cases are still under treatment. In total, 51,594 tests have been completed.

Six more persons diagnosed with COVID-19 died in the past day of causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 39 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/05/25/coronavirus/3297964