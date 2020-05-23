Higher education in Artsakh to be free of charge from September 1

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) newly inaugurated President Arayik Haroutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to school graduates on the occasion of the Last Bell, and which reads as follows, in particular:

“Unfortunately, the pandemic that has afflicted the world has deprived us all this year of organizing the Last Bell festive event. However, I am convinced that the disappointment caused by the situation will in no way prevent any of you from making the necessary efforts to achieve your goals. Don’t forget that any crisis is also an opportunity.

According to our pre-election promise, higher education in Artsakh will be free of charge from September 1. However, I reaffirm that the state’s requirements for the quality of education will also be strict.”

https://news.am/eng/news/580370.html