Petition on recognition of Armenian Genocide launched on Ukraine’s President’s website

A petition calling on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to recognize the fact of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Turkey was launched on the President’s official web page. The author of the petition is Suren Petrosyan, the Head of Mons Pius NGO.

The document urges the Ukrainian president to support the Armenians at the state level in their 100-year-old struggle of restoring historical justice and the truth.

“Persecution, oppression and massacre of entire nations on racial, religious or any other basis is a crime against humanity and has no statute of limitations. Such actions should receive an adequate assessment from the whole civilized world to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” the petition reads in part.

The document also calls on the president to officially recognize the fact of the mass murder of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1922 and declare April 24 as a day of Armenian genocide remembrance. The petition can be signed here:

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/05/15/Petition-Ukraine’s-President’s-website/2292521