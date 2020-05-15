Levon Aronian to participate in Magnus Carlson online tour

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the second event of the Magnus Carlson Tour – an online competition that starts on Tuesday. As reported earlier, Carlsen announced a new $1m series of major online events in which he will compete, lasting all summer with a final in August.

Aronian didn’t participate in the first Carlsen Tour – The Carlsen Invitational, where the world champion defeated the US champion, Hikaru Nakamura, in a tense final.

The games of the second event will take place between May and August before the tour culminates in a grand final, which will take place between August 9-20.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/05/15/Levon-Aronian/2292483