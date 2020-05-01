Only few hours left before big pan-Armenian interactive online concert (PHOTOS)

On Saturday at 8:20pm Armenia time, the official YouTube channel of the “TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation will broadcast a large-scale pan-Armenian interactive online concert, the entire proceeds of which will go to the treatment of coronavirus in Armenia, and the purchase of respective necessary equipment and medicines.

At Friday’s press conference, Artak Tovmasyan, President of the “TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation, provided details on the respective commission that has been set up and the goals of the charity.

“I believe this concert is unprecedented,” he said. “All proceeds will be used to acquire equipment for the fight against COVID-19 in Armenia. An independent public commission has been set up for this purpose. The money collected, all the accounts shall be monitored by our team, and the relevant representatives of our team will decide what medicine will be bought.”

Artak Tovmasyan informed that the number of performers who want to join this charity initiative is increasing day by day.

“The concert will be broadcast from Dvin Concert Hall [in Yerevan] where the social distance will be maintained, which prompts all our listeners that this distance must be kept when out,” Tovmasyan added. “Our artists from the other countries will join from the pavilion, or from home, which is also a message to stay at home. Regardless of the amount of donation, the names of all the benefactors will be posted on our fund’s website and during the YouTube broadcast. The amount of the money is not important, the important thing is their participation in our concert.”

