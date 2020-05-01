27-year-old dies from coronavirus in Armenia as cases climb to 2,148 on May 1

Armenia has confirmed 82 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,148 in the country as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health reports.

48 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 977, while one person has died.

The deceased was a 27-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions, the Ministry of Health said.

In total, 1,136 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

As many as 22,177 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

