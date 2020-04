Armenia has first female forestry chief

YEREVAN. – The first female forestry chief has been appointed in Armenia, the Ministry of Environment informed.

Accordingly, by the order of Arusyak Siradeghyan, Acting Chair of the Forest Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Irina Hovhannisyan has been appointed Acting Director of Chambarak Forestry branch of Hayantar SNCO.

