Vatican Adds Ninth Coronavirus Case

Statement of Director of Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni

The Vatican has a ninth case of coronvirus, according to a statement released April 20, 2020, by the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

Bruni said in the past days, a ninth case of positivity has been added to the eight already registered inside Vatican City State and among dependents of the Holy See. The person has been hospitalized, is under observation, and the appropriate sanitizations and verifications have been made among all those that had contacts with the person concerned on the only day of his presence in the workplace in the two weeks preceding the check, all with negative results.

