US ambassador to Armenia makes call (VIDEO)

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has made a call in connection with the fight against COVID-19.

She noted, in particular, that despite the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, there are many positive stories about how people in Armenia are helping each other overcome the current crisis.

Tracy added that she and the US embassy staff want to hear about such stories, and they will disseminate these stories.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=239172094120471

