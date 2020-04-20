Armenia PM: One can see politics in actions of Armenian clergy

Conditionally speaking, the clergy have specific reasons to be disappointed in modern-day Armenia because the more the existence of an ideological government is being marked in Armenia, the more overt the scarcity of spiritual life in Armenia is becoming. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today.

Pashinyan stated that, in many cases, one can see politics in the actions of Armenian clergy. “Sometimes we see political intrigues more than we see actions arising from the Bible and the ideology of the latter,” he said.

