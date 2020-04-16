Armenians in Quarantine: 20 Ways to Get Hye

By Christopher Atamian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

Tired of being cooped up in your apartment or suburban home? Watched every “Will and Grace” and “CSI Miami” rerun? Made fudge brownies a dozen times and re-alphabetized your life? Even jogging outdoors can get a wee bit creepy when there’s no one else to run by or tip your proverbial hat to. So here are 20 suggestions for things to do during COVID-19 that will bring you closer to your inner Armenian:

The hills are alive with the sound of music: learn a few Armenian folk songs. Brighten up isolation by practicing them in the shower. If you have a deep — or shrill-operatic voice, you may impress the neighbors:

Go to: www.armeniansongbook.com and www.haykakanmusic.com

Be bookish. Read Abovian’s Verk Hayasdani (The Wounds of Armenia), the first novel ever written in Armenian:

Go to: https://www.amazon.com/Wounds-Armenia-Lamentation-Historical-Language/dp/160444052X

If you are monolingual and don’t read Armenian, then try Rupen Janbazian’s wonderful translation of Andranik Tzarukian’s Letter From Yerevan:

Go to: www.amazon.com/Letter-Yerevan-Andranik-Tzarukian/dp/1727508459

Learn to play the duduk. Practice outdoors on your balcony. You might as well be in the Armenian Highlands: Go to: http://www.minasovduduk.com/duduk-lessons/

Boo! So what if Halloween if months away: make ghapama! You have to do something with all those nuts and dried fruit that you’ve squirreled away! Buy a pumpkin, hollow it out, fill it up. Simply delish. This guy does it with an Armenian-Australian accent: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU7vtBK085E

Gatta have some cake! What would isolation be without a few sweets? Indulge in some good old fashioned gatta: Go to: www.yummly.com/recipe/Armenian-Gata-with-Puff-Pastry-1848078



Wonder at the matchless beauty of Paradjanov’s “The Color of Pomegranates.”

Go to: https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-dcola- 005&hsimp=yhs-005&hspart=dcola&p=watch+the+color+of+pomegranates#id=2&vid=5de2ed6192b87cda76149e46f1fa62b4&action=click

Enter the eerie world of our favorite Canadian filmmaker and hold your own Atom Egoyan film festival: Go to: www.imdb.com/name/nm0000382/

He’s the Pride of Marseille. Discover a new director, the incomparable Robert Guédiguian: Visit https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0350168/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1 Guédiguian

Be philanthropic. So what if you missed the annual Telethon? Help the homeland by making that late donation to The Armenia Fund: Go to: https://www.himnadram.org/en/donate

Test your linguistic skills by taking an Armenian Language class at the AGBU’s Armenian Virtual College: Go to: www.avc-agbu.org

Make a list of five things you love about being Armenian — share on line and have your social media buddies add on to it!

Single and looking? Join an Armenian dating site and keep the flame alive. Virtual dating is all the rage! Visit https://hyesingles.com/

Get some religion: listen to the Armenian liturgy and watch services on line, from the comfort of your living room. Go to: https://armenianchurch.us/

Be a Patron of the Arts: find an Armenian artist that you really like and purchase a favorite work — here’s one! See www.lindaganjian.net

Re-connect: pick an Armenian relative or friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while and communicate via phone or social media.

Laughter is the best medicine: in Armenian watching Vahé Berberian in Armenian and Lori Tatoulian in English on You Tube: Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_74PBm-1q8or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEzok96_kUM

Camp it up. Host a Virtual Karaoke Night, Armo style: Charles Aznavour, Cher, Rosy Armen — pick your favorite Armenian singers and record you and your buddies, virtual Karaoke style.

Try your hand at writing: compose a text in Armenia or a story in English with an Armenian theme. Send it to a few magazines and voilà — you may soon be a published author!

And last but not least, sit the family down for a peaceful shish kebab dinner: have a fine Areniwine, complain a lot and make someone feel guilty. Make sure you interject a few amans, oofs and djanigs! Start Again. Have fun!

