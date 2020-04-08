Istanbul-Armenian workers returning to Armenia

About 100 Armenians of Istanbul are returning to Armenia in four buses. Naira Harutyunyan, one of the returnees, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Government of Armenia has solved her and the other Armenians’ financial issues.

“I have worked in Istanbul for six years. I wasn’t a registered worker, and when my workplace was closed, I didn’t receive a salary. I stayed home for 27 days and decided to address the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. I was provided with the contacts of volunteers in Istanbul who also helped us come together and return to Armenia,” she said, adding that she and the others know that they will be quarantined as soon as they arrive in Armenia and that they have been provided with face masks, gloves and dry and wet napkins.

https://news.am/eng/news/571329.html

