History Museum of Armenia among top 10 CIS museums of history, culture

The TurStar travel portal has compiled a rating of the CIS countries’ best history and culture museums for visits and virtual excursions, and online tours and exhibitions.

Accordingly, the History Museum of Armenia in Yerevan is among the top 10 CIS museums of history and culture.

The rating was compiled based on the results of the analyses of the popularity of museums analysis and the virtual tour offers for museums.

https://news.am/eng/news/570214.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...