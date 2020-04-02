Governor: One coronavirus case confirmed in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province

A person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia, Vayots Dzor Governor Ararat Grigoryan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“I would like to inform all of you that our compatriot infected with coronavirus had been quarantined 20 days earlier and had not come into contact with anyone in the province. Therefore, I urge you not to panic and keep calm,” he wrote.

He asked Vayots Dzor residents to strictly comply with the restrictions imposed throughout the country by the decision of Commandant Tigran Avinyan in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“Stay home, preserve your and your relatives’ health,” he added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/02/coronavirus-Vayots-Dzor-Province/2267038

