Armenian Embassy in UAE collects contact details of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland

The Armenian Embassy in the UAE addressed its compatriots living in the country.

According to the embassy press service, citizens wishing to return to Armenia on their first flight were asked to send passport and contact details (mobile phone number) to armemiratesembassy@mfa.am.

There is no scheduled flight from the UAE to Yerevan, and the transmitted information will be used in cases stipulated by the operational situation, the statement said.

https://news.am/eng/news/570043.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...