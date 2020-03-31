Requiem Service for Levon Aronian wife to take place tomorrow

The Requiem Service for Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili will take place on April 1 at 6 p.m. at a funeral home in Yerevan.

The funeral will start from the same place on April 2 at 2 p.m.

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili has died aged 33.

Arianne Caoili got into an accident on March 14 in Yerevan. She crashed into a concrete pillar on the street. After the accident, Ariana underwent several operations.

Levon Aronian and Arianne Caoili married in 2017.

https://news.am/eng/news/569510.html

