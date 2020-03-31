Armenia’s ex-president conveys condolences to Levon Aronian

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ex-president Serzh Sargsyan extended his condolences to Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian on the demise of his wife Arianne Caoili.

“It’s a great loss, and it is difficult to find comforting words at this difficult moment that would ease the grieve and the pain of irreparable loss. On my behalf and on behalf of Mrs. Rita, I express my deepest condolences to you, your family members, Arianne’s family and friends. We grieve with you and pray for the peace and tranquility of her bright soul,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/569426.html

