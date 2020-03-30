Armen Sarkissian Conveyed his Condolences During a Phone Conversation with the Son Patrick Devedjian, Thomas Devedjian

President Armen Sarkissian had today a phone conversation with the son of the renowned French-Armenia political figure, President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine Department, former member at the French government Patric Devedjian, Thomas Devedjian.

President Sarkissian expressed his condolences to Thomas Devedjian on the demise of Patrick Devedjian and in his person to the Devedjian family. He hailed the contribution of Patrick Devedjian to the strengthening of the friendly relations between Armenia and France and defending interests of our nation. “I lost one of my dearest friends,” President Sarkissian said and noted that would remember Patrick Devedjian with deep respect.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/81457/armen-sarkissian-conveyed-his-condolences-during-a-phone-conversation-with-the-son-patrick-devedjian-thomas-devedjian.html

