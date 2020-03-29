Armenia records 2nd and 3rd COVID-19 deaths

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Two coronavirus-infected patients, a 73-year old man and 55-year old woman, who suffered also other concomitant chronic diseases died on March 29 at ‘Nork’ infectious clinical hospital, ARMENPRESS reports Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

”I have to say with deep grief that we recorded two deaths within an hour at ‘Nork’ infectious clinical hospital, a 73-year old man and 55-year old woman, who were hospitalized because of coronavirus, but suffered other concomitant chronic diseases”, Torosyan wrote, adding that the doctors made all possible efforts to save their lives, but, unfortunately, were unable.

The Health Minister offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

By 21:00, March 28 the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 407. 30 patients have recovered. One death case was recorded on March 26.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

